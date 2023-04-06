Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is coming to PS4 and Switch on April 19

These are the first six games of the saga Final Fantasy which will be available in this upcoming compilation. Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI can be downloaded separately, or purchased as a pack, digitally or physically.

Final Fantasy Money Remaster

On PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch, you will have to pay €74.99 to obtain the complete compilation in its standard edition, with the six games included. As for the collector’s version celebrating the 35th anniversary of the license, it will cost 274.99€ for fans to be able to benefit from many goodies such as a box of products derived from FINAL FANTASY I-VI PIXEL REMASTER -FF35th Anniversary Edition-, the original soundtracks in vinyl format, an art book and a set of pixel art figurines. When we love, we don’t count.

The six opuses included in the compilation Pixel Remaster arrive with upgrades notable features to improve players’ quality of life, such as auto-battles, an experience multiplier, manual saves, and even the ability to turn off random encounters. In addition to smooth graphics, it will be possible to switch between rearranged music and original music, just to be able to cry while hearing the goldsmith work of Nobuo Uematsu. The entirety of features included in this Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster compilation is available at the dedicated official website.