French Polynesia: six Landaises finish 8,000 km in paddle for the fight against cancer

Six adventurers from the Landes have completed their immense challenge of taking turns on a paddle board for 80 days to cover 8,000 km on a paddle and help cancer research.

Six girls on a paddle, six girls for a feat. After 80 days in the Pacific Ocean, six Landaises arrived in Moorea, French Polynesia. A beautiful arrival accompanied by dolphins and Polynesian canoes. A real celebration for those who have traveled 8,000 km by the force of their arms since they left Peru on January 4th. For three months, they took turns on the board every five hours, at night, in strong winds or in overwhelming heat.

A feat for a good cause

All top athletes and coastal rescue champions, they took up this huge challenge for the cause against cancer. “The mind is very important because it’s what will allow you to get up in the morning, to open up to others. Little by little, you regain self-confidence and then you hang on and then it’s off”, underlines Marie-Christine Seroux, president of the Amazon Pacific association. By adopting a motto of their own: “Never give up, always believe in it”.