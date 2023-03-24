Germany – Peru: This is how the DFB-Elf could play

For the German national team, game one has been coming up since the disappointing preliminary round loss at the World Cup in Qatar. In the Mainz Mewa Arena, the DFB-Elf awaits the national selection of Peru. The ball starts rolling at 8:45 p.m.

Continue below the ad

National coach Hansi Flick made it clear last week with his squad nomination: The upheaval has begun. A total of six players who have never played for the senior national team before are now included. How many of them will be used is unclear.

reading tip

Explosive & prone to injury: Vagnoman is Flick’s surprise

Füllkrug & Werner set

In general, there are a few places in the DFB team that several players can hope for. Because Flick only gave a starting eleven guarantee for the Peru game in three cases: Marc-André ter Stegen will be in goal instead of the injured Manuel Neuer, while Timo Werner and Niclas Füllkrüg will be in the front line. The national coach also hinted that his team would play in a 4-2-2-2 format.

Continue below the ad

Joshua Kimmich, who wears the captain’s armband instead of Neuer, will probably have a place in midfield. His Bayern colleague Leon Goretzka could appear next to him, but returnee Emre Can is also a candidate.

Which debutant would you most like to start?

Josha Vagnoman



Malik Thiaw



Marius Wolf



Kevin Damage



Exile Berisha



Felix Finish

Is Wirtz making his comeback?

Florian Wirtz, who is in impressive form after returning from a cruciate ligament rupture, is a good choice for the tens. Alternatively, Serge Gnabry could appear for the Leverkusen player. An undisputed starting eleven candidate, however, is probably Kai Havertz.

Continue below the ad

Nico Schlotterbeck will probably play further back as a left central defender. Matthias Ginter would be a good choice as his neighbor, but Flick could also conjure up a surprise up his sleeve. Malick Thiaw, for example, whom the national coach emphasized at his press conference: “Malick is doing very well. You can tell he’s taken the next step at AC Milan.”

David Raum and Thilo Kehrer could start in the full-back positions. On the right, however, the debutants Josha Vagnoman and especially Marius Wolf can also hope for a starting eleven.

Continue below the ad

The possible lineup