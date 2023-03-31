GNTM 2023: Heidi Klum dreams of a top model wedding

This proposal seemed VERY convincing.

High visit at “Germany’s Next Topmodel” on Thursday evening! The Internet Stars “ Elevator Boys“ visited the top models-to-be to shoot a video with them. A fake marriage proposal looked so real that model mom Heidi Klum (49) would have liked to have married immediately.

After a candidate had to leave the show in tears at the end of the show, Heidi also announced a surprise for the next week: the models have to make room for new candidates!

Heidi will Anna-Maria online

Film-Icons Marilyn Monroe († 36) already knew in the 50s: “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend”. Under exactly this motto, Heidi’s “Meeedchen” presented themselves as Marilyn for a video shoot in which they should not only dance, but also move their lips to match the song.

The GNTM models had to transform into Marilyn Monroe. Here Cassy, ​​Lara, Ida and Selma (left to right) slipped into their pink outfits Photo: ProSieben/Richard Huebner

Star guest: The “Elevator Boys”, to whose advances the candidates should then improvise to “Material Girl” by Madonna (64).

And that didn’t go well for everyone – especially Lara (19) was taken by surprise by the boys and just stopped. A missed opportunity that was not well received by Heidi: “It’s your moment and you don’t use it at all!”

Model mom Heidi Klum brought the five cute boys from the “Elevator Boys” to the GNTM show – and wanted to couple one of them directly Photo: ProSieben/Richard Huebner

Things went much better for Anna-Maria (24). After she was happy about Elevator Boy Bene Schulz’s (21) fake marriage proposal at the end of her performance, director Lance Drake completely took away the romance from the two: “Is it official now? Can we register that?”

Heidi was also on fire: “You make a very nice couple, I would say.”

Anna-Maria obviously felt at home with the boys and put on a cool performance Photo: ProSieben/Richard Huebner

Bene enthusiastically agreed, “Yeah, right? Up here on the altar?” He addressed the GNTM candidate again: “It was a lot of fun with you!”

Heidi already seemed to see a future fairy tale couple in front of her and tapped out the chances with Anna-Maria: “Are you already taken?” She said yes – but that didn’t stop Heidi from dreaming of a wedding: ” But not married yet. I’ve also married people in finals. We can do it again.”

Bene didn’t seem to mind, he smiled: “We’ll come back to that.” However, Anna-Maria also has a say in this – and she addressed it in the form of a declaration of love to her boyfriend Jeffrey. In a video call, she assured him: “I love you so much. You have no idea how much I love you.”

With a GNTM wedding, at least between Anna and Bene, there will probably be nothing for the time being.

GNTM-Aus for Lara

Lara was not only criticized during the video shoot – the walk that followed was also a challenge for the Austrian.

Under the eyes of Heidi, star designer Christian Cowan and the Elevator Boys, the candidates were to complete a walk which, with the help of LED fields on the runway, showed them the route to be walked shortly beforehand.

During the decision walk, Heidi, designer Christian Cowan (left) and the “Elevator Boys” took a close look at the GNTM girls Photo: ProSieben/Richard Huebner

While candidates like Vivien (23), Cassy (23) and Selma (18) mastered the task brilliantly, Lara caused disparaging looks at Cowan: “She hardly crosses her legs.”

The model was not only completely wrong for five fields, but also, in Heidi’s opinion, without much energy: “She had too little vigor.” For Lara, this meant the “ Germany’s Next Topmodel“-Out of. Badly hurt, the candidate said goodbye in tears: “I wanted it so badly. This has been my dream since I was a little girl!”

GNTM candidate Lara did not make it into the next “top model” round Photo: ProSieben/Richard Huebner

Replenishment for the model villa

Meanwhile, Heidi was already looking forward to a message that she top models in the next week – and they shouldn’t like it at all. While the current residents of the model villa have been struggling for several weeks in order not to be thrown out, Heidi is pursuing a devilish plan: “What the others backstage don’t know is that some are still coming. I’m curious to see how they will react!”

Six other top model contenders will move into the GNTM domicile in Los Angeles next week – and will certainly cause some uproar.