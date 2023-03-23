Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident accuser ‘obsessed’ with feeling ‘abandoned on the trail’: star’s lawyer – Reuters

Two witnesses spoke on Wednesday during the second day of Gwyneth Paltrow’s civil trial following a 2016 skiing collision in Park City, Utah.

Neuropsychologist Dr Sam Goldstein testified that Terry Sanderson, now 76, had an “acute change” in his behavior after the crash. Sanderson claimed Paltrow left him with a “permanent traumatic brain injury” after she rammed him from behind while he was skiing at Deer Valley Resort. He is suing the Oscar winner for $300,000.

“He became obsessed with trying to regain the level of functioning he perceived before this accident,” Goldstein said.

During cross-examination, Paltrow’s attorney, James Egan, said, “He felt like he was being dropped on the slope and he was sort of obsessed with that,” to which Goldstein replied, ” Correct. »

Goldstein said Terry’s issues were “more of behavioral and emotional regulation.” He added: “From his point of view, he is not the person he was. »

Sanderson accused Paltrow crashing into him while skiing at the exclusive Deer Valley Resort, and then skiing after the accident. The incident left him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, 4 broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life,” as well as emotional distress and disfigurement, according to the lawsuit obtained by Fox News Digital. .

Goldstein, who specializes in executive functions and the cognitive appraisal system, said after the crash: “In this man’s case, his issues were more related to behavior and emotional regulation. »

After a series of face-to-face tests, Goldstein also recalled that Sanderson was “quite stressed out.” He repeated that “nowhere do I see his problem as a lack of effort”.

Egan also asked Goldstein to confirm that Sanderson “had a head injury when he was 10,” which the neuropsychologist said, “Yes.”

Earlier today, expert witness Dr Wendell Gibby also said Sanderson’s personality changed after the crash.

“Terry was a very functional and energetic person,” Gibby said. “Every day he did a lot of things. Meet groups, taste wines, ski, volunteer. »

“But after his accident, he deteriorated sharply, and a lot of the activities he used to do, he stopped doing, like, for the most part. …He could normally, you know, handle multiple projects at once, but he would have to sit there and focus very hard on one task. He would go to a Home Depot, for example, and forget why he was there.

“He also experienced a worsening of his depression, and so these are very typical characteristics of someone who has suffered a traumatic injury,” he added.

The jury heard from Sanderson’s friend, Craig Ramon, and his ex-girlfriend, Karlene Davidson, on Tuesday. Ramon was skiing nearby and reportedly heard a scream just before the collision.

When Paltrow’s attorney, Steve Owens, asked Ramon to recall portions of his deposition, Ramon struggled to answer “yes” or “no” questions about the incident. Owens recalled “300 pages” of transcript and a statement from Ramon, but Ramon could not recall whether Paltrow was wearing a helmet, hat or goggles on the day of the collision and also took a photo with a ski patrol after the crash. accident.

“She just had a blank look on her face,” he recalls the Star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the crash, which left Sanderson briefly unconscious and requiring medical attention on the trails in addition to an emergency room visit the following day.





Davidson was dating Sanderson at the time of the collision and said their relationship fell apart shortly after the incident. She described Terry as “lively, cheerful and very ambitious” with “a lot of energy”. Davidson “had a lot of trouble keeping up with it.”

On the day of the accident, she met Sanderson at home, and when he walked in, “he looked disheveled.” She remembered him being “very pale” and complaining of pain in his ribs. “I think they determined a mild concussion at the clinic,” she said.

Davidson said “he started pushing me away” after the accident. “He had no more joy in his life,” she recalls. “Not knowing what he was dealing with, I thought it was relationship status stuff, and so I blame that a lot…and now looking back, I think there was a lot going on. »

The lawsuit also claimed that “Paltrow got up, turned around and skied off, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, badly injured. A Deer Valley ski instructor, who had trained Ms Paltrow, but who did not see the crash, skied over, saw the injured Sanderson and skied away, falsely accusing Sanderson of causing the crash. »

Her defense says Sanderson rammed her. One of Paltrow’s ski instructors reportedly asked Ramon if he knew “your buddy just knocked out Gwyneth Paltrow.”

Paltrow’s lawyers are preparing for Paltrow to speak on Friday. Additionally, Paltrow’s attorney said the jury will hear it. now husband Brad Falchuk and her children, Moses, 16, and Apple, 18.

