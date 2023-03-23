“He needs help”, Maryfer Centeno analyzes the departure of Arturo Carmona from LCDLF3

This week, Arturo Carmona became the ninth expelled from the House of Famousafter her reality partner, Dania Méndez, starred in a case of harassment in the new reality show to which she was transferred.

After the actor found out the news, he was quite affected, since both had a fleeting romance while they were part of the program, for which he reacted to this scandal, even blaming the influencer for that situation.

Due to all this controversy, the body language expert Maryfer Centeno analyzed the soap opera star at the time of his expulsion from this popular reality show.

Maryfer Centeno reveals that Arturo Carmona has jealousy problems

According to the graphologist, the actor was very sensitive before leaving, because he had a feeling that he would be the one to leave the program during this broadcast.

“At any moment I was going to cry, this face really is very anxious, notice how he makes a challenging look… He is a man who likes to attract attention,” he said.

In the same way, he took the opportunity to briefly address the romance between Carmona and Méndez, of which he assured that he does not respect personal space, in addition to being quite jealous.

“He is a person who surely has a certain degree of jealousy, the truth is that, without a doubt he is a great seducer, it must also be said, that is why all doors open for him and he is great at delicious food,” he commented.

Although he also added that leaving the program may generate benefits for his mental health and assured that “This man needs some kind of help, without a doubt.”

Where can you see The House of the Famous?

These are the details of The House of Famous



The reality show that everyone is talking about in Mexico airs at 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and also on Sundays.

You can see it through the Telemundo network, you can tune it through Sky on channels 214 and 1226, Megacable available on channels 214 and 1214, Izzi on 205 and Totalplay on channel 277.

