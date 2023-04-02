How to Hide Your Private Browsing Tabs in Chrome

O Google Chrome has functionality that allows you to hide the navigation tabs on Android. In this way, it is only possible to view the pages opened in this mode by unlocking the device with a fingerprint or PIN code.

The feature is similar to the protection methods used by the iPhone with Screen Time, which blocks access to certain applications on the system. However, blocking incognito tabs works especially for them and does not interfere with using the browser in regular tabs.

While the feature hasn’t been officially released yet, it’s now available to Google Chrome users as an experimental flag — rather than the feature enabled by default on Android. You can test it on a browser update to version 105 or higher.

How to Enable Google Chrome’s Incognito Tab Protection

To enable the experimental incognito tab blocking flag on Android, follow the steps below:

Open Google Chrome (play.google.com/store) no Android; type it chrome://flags/#incognito-reauthentication-for-android in the address bar; Tap the dropdown menu under “Enable device reauthentication for Incognito.” and select “Enable”; Restart the browser to release the function in the app’s settings.

Activate the function in Google Chrome

After Chrome restarts, enable the function in browser settings:

In the browser, open the “Settings” section; Go to “Privacy and Security”; Enable “Block incognito tabs when exiting Chrome”; Make sure your fingerprint or lock code is asked in the incognito tab.

Once the feature is available to everyone on the public version of Google Chrome, you won’t need to enable the flag. Now, whenever you open incognito tabs, the app will ask for an unlock method to view the pages.