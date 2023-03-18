I kill Anomalies | Review of an inspired RPG to Persona 5 | Game Division

Mato Anomalies is the classic example of video games that try to provide a variegated and richly finished experience for meat troppa al fuoco. Lo studio cinese Arrowiz if presented with a project sfaccettato: in part investigative title and in part visual novel, gioco di vololo a turni e card game. Alcune di esta caratteristiche brillano più di altre, ma nel complexo ci sono dei problemi di fondo che non permettono al titolo di raggiungere pienamente il suo potenziale.

Mato Anomalies is set in Mato, a futuristic version of an oriental city che non sfoggia enormi grattacieli e luci al neon, ma ricorda più una città nata nell’epoca della Belle Époque, aspecto che troviamo maggiormente also in the way in which the spaces of the metropolis are organized: the varieties are so separate for parrot in quasi functional mode , ma soprattutto costruite per esacerbare il divario tra classi. I kill Anomalies è quindi anche terra di conflicti sociali, tra le classi più povere e le classi più abbienti.

In this scenario if I insinuate also forze demoniache che sfruttano vizi e debolezze to penetrate the tessuto della realtà pulling out the peggio of the collapsing person or waiting for situations that were ormai prossime ad esplodere. Who enters the game Doe, private investigator incaricato di trovare informazioni su un fantamatico SUSSIDIO che sta spopolando nelle losche attività della malavita. Ben soon, Doe verrà catapultato in a foreign and soprannaturale place where he will find Gram, sciamano decided to combat and stir up the Fatal Tide that nourishes human emotions.

A mistake of ideas that don’t always work

I due personaggi representano also due dei so many volti del gioco: Doe farà progress gli events of fun events in the city, raccogliendo indicizi mainly speaking with the person and postandosi with the metropolitan, or process postamenti rapidi a volta popolata the map of the various points of interest. In this moment, the novel visual nature of the title emerges and the dialogue represents the quasi totality of interactions. Per lo più ci si limiterà a leggere la storia que viene narrata trame conversazioni e talvolta gli eventi ignite a più dinamica più pega con intermezzi dove lo schermo diventa la tavola di un fumetto e le vignette ignite briefly vita. Sottolineo briefly perché the audio and the tests are not syncronized: the animation lasts any second, so if you interrupt and the audio continues to run.

All’inizio è straniante ma a lungo andare ci ho fatto l’abitudine. Ciò che mi has dato più annoyance è il doversi despostare repetutamente en luoghi già visitati e la presenza di caricamenti che possono allungare il tempo tra uno spostamento e l’altro non ha aiutato. The plot, tuttavia, è stata nel complesso abbastanza coinvolgente da non farmi desistere. I came back if a little fatica to stare right there so many times that I came introdotti ma ho trovato ogni interessante story also for Farsi an idea of ​​how life is his Mato, quali problemi him persone affrontano e come near di sopravvivere, he che He has surely resolved mine, his Mato Anomalies remains less anonymous and more visible, as if he were part of his abitanti and the case in two cases, not understanding the motivation.

When if there is no one left to talk, you can put in work a special person who can allow you to “hacker” the mind of the person and persuade him. In this phase il gioco si transforma into a gioco di carte with svariati mazzi basati ciascuno his specifiche meccaniche that permettono di try a diverse strategy for printing nell’impresa. In questi scontri le persone da persuadere sono accompagnate da dei demoni che possono fare da filtro tra l’ospite e Doe, o potenziano le azioni dell’ospite finché sono in vita. Una volta distrutti potranno tornare in gioco dopo un tempo di recupero.

Purtroppo l’uso del guanto è piuttosto limitato; avrei preferito che ci fossero più momenti in cui poter utilizzare le carte perché ho trovato Very stimulating to use against the combatants that are tattici only on the surface. If I found a game where I was fighting, I would have dialogue if I svolgono with carte, like Griftlands, probably ci sarebbe state modo di curare e approfondire di più le meccaniche di gioco.

Gram, contrary to Doe, knows all’interno dei Covi, dei dungeon dove la Marea Fiesta è più concentrata, sfruttando tutte le seu abilità nel combatimento. In the corso dell’avventura if they join other characters, uno caratterizzato gives its own combat style and a diverse utility in games such as l’attirare and nemici, curare or apply buff and debuff. In questi luoghi emerges the component da gioco di ruolo with combattimenti a turni.

I Covi, inoltre, are the element that più avvicina I kill Anomalies Persona 5, at least conceptually. How come nei Palazzi, i Covi legati agli eventi principali di un capitolo assume a legal form to the person victim of the Fatal Tide and alle vicende che the coinvolgono. Così, ad esempio, l’ingordigia e la fame di ricchezze si trasformano en fondali con bancali di banconote e grafici che mimano l’andamento di quotazioni in borsa. Also i nomi dei nemici, in this particular case, richiamavano aspetti legati a genti quantità di denaro e al gioco d’azzardo come Pachinko e Bingo.

Apart from the presentation and some visual enhancements, I covi sono però uno degli aspetti più deboli di Mato Anomalies soprattutto per la loro ripetitività e per la scelta di rendere i nemici al pari di ostacoli che blockano il percorso da rimuovere solo vincendo il combattimento. In this way if it nullifies ogni possibile strategy or mossa tattica Come il surprise a nemico alle spalle to trigger a vanguard attack or trivially add it to quality if you hit it with little HP. I nemici sono lì, immobili sul loro punto e bisogna andarci a sbattere per forza se si vuole arrivare alla fin del dungeon. I Covi e nemici non eccellono poi per design, i primi sono dei lunghi corridoi con qualche leggera meccanica puzzle per sbloccare la via, between i secondi have no poca varietà.

The stesso combat system is classic and linear. It is also an accent to a system of resistance and debolezze that does translate but in attack that fanno simply più or less damage and not if spinge oltre. With the most interesting aspects we give you special abilities with a countdown based on the pass of the turns that if you keep active after a combat and the other, and la barra della vita, unique and shared by everyone and members of the party. Ciò imposes spesso di curarsi e fare attention ai tempi di utilizzo delle abilità tra uno scontro e l’altro, ma ha aggiunto un pizzico di difficoltà in più agli scontri.

Its front of it is difficult but it requires a precision. At the moment, not my sowing that I find siano stati bilanciati a dovere. I nemici comuni non impensieriscono quasi mai ed è possibile sbrigare la prática activando i combattimenti automatici. Quest’ultima is a highly appreciated feature because it allows me to velocizzare le parti più noiose Affidando comunique la guida a un’ia che si comporta piuttosto bene. When he arrives at the boss of fine covo the divario grows suddenly. The quickest solution is to grind a bit, but the secondary missions are finite, I don’t see the rest that I will enter nei covi casuali, più brief and still remain anonymous from those legati to the main story.

Arrowiz has surely come close to building a dense RPG system in which it also finds talents per I will give a sense of progression to the charactersequipaggiamenti di squadra sottoforma di chip da equipaggiare e collegare tra loro per accumulare bonuses e armi diverso tipo con livelli e rarità che influenzano gli attacchi, però purtroppo il combatimento in sé per sé manca di fondità e non sfrutta appieno tutti i sistemi di gioco built.

Quello che è mancato a Mato Anomalies per convincerci appieno è il focus. Così tante meccaniche diverse fuse insieme parlano anche a giocatori di tipo diverso e magari gli amanti delle visual novel sapranno apprezzare le fasi investigative, mente un purista dei giochi di ruolo potrebbe trovare i combattimenti superficiali.