Import of vehicles in Algeria: introduction of 11 brands soon

Indeed, yesterday, Sunday March 19, 2023, on the occasion of the launch of the FIAT brand in Algeria, the director of industry development at the Ministry of Industry, Ahmed Zayed Salem, indicated that the technical committee in charge of the review and follow-up of files relating to the exercise of the activity of new vehicle dealers is in the process of examining 11 new requests to obtain definitive approval.

In addition, he indicated that the Ministry of Industry will soon have 11 new operators, which will bring the number of approved dealers to 14, with the 3 dealers having already obtained their final approval.

Ahmed Zayed Salem also indicated that the digital platform for filing applications for approval for automobile imports at the level of the Ministry of Industry recorded 73 applications, including 19 for public works machinery, the rest of the applications concern cars. .

To conclude, in addition to the three definitive approvals granted to Fiat belonging to the Stellantis group, Opel to the Halil group and JAC to Emin Auto, 35 temporary approvals have been granted to date.

At what prices will the 6 Fiat models imported into Algeria be marketed?

Moreover, the prices of Fiat models vary between 260 million cents for the cheapest model up to 500 million for the most expensive model.

Here are the prices of imported Fiat vehicles available in Algeria today:

The Fiat 500 will be marketed between 2,635,000 Da including tax and 2,920,000 Da including tax

The Fiat 500X will be marketed between 3,790,000 Da including tax and 4,060,000 Da including tax

The Fiat Tipo will be marketed from 2,995,000 Da TTC

The Fiat Doblo will be marketed at 3,259,000 Da TTC

The Fiat Scudo will be marketed from 3,970,000 Da TTC

The Fiat Ducato will be marketed between 4,120,000 Da including tax and 4,590,000 Da including tax

