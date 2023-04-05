Increase the rate of taxis and remises in Santa Fe

From zero hours this Friday the city of Santa Fe will begin to govern the new taxi and remises tariffwith an increase of 20%.

The lowering of the flag in daytime hours will have from Friday a value of $228 pesos, while at night (from 10 to 6) it will cost $262. Meanwhile, the tab for every 130 meters of travel will cost $23 during the day and $26 at night.

Also read: While taxi drivers protested the authorization to place partitions, they tried to rob a taxi driver

The announcement of the increase in the cost of the city’s taxi service comes after a request made by the cameras of taxi driverswho had requested an increase of 60%.

“Based on this proposal, we have had a meeting today to agree on a uniform increase both for taxis and remises in the city,” said Joel Isaak, executive director of Mobility Management, on Wednesday. “There we agreed on this 20% increase,” he explained.

digital payment

In addition to the increase, the Municipality reported that taxi and remises services will begin to use digital collection. “It is a series of technologies to prioritize the need that users have,” Isaak said.