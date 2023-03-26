Is Haylou S35 ANC any good? Is this headphone worth buying? (Review)

O Haylou S35 ANC it was released this week, but it was already in the studios of Oficina da Net a few days ago. Haylou’s new headphones have impeccable quality when it comes to design, but are also very good at the audio immersion it offers, in addition to the battery that can last for more than a week quietly. But is it worth investing in the Haylou S35 ANC? Check out our review!

Haylou S35 ANC: what’s in the box?

What comes in the Haylou S35 ANC box (Source: Adalton Bonaventura / Oficina da Net)

1 headphone Haylou S35 ANC

1 USB-C cable for charging

1 auxiliary cable to use it without Bluetooth

Instruction manual

Haylou S35 ANC specs

As its name implies, the new Haylou S35 ANC features noise cancellation, which reduces surrounding noises and captures the user’s voice during calls. However, one of its main highlights are the three noise canceling modes. The first mode allows the user to enjoy music and calls without noisy interruptions, while the second mode allows the user to interact with the surrounding environment without having to remove the headphones. The third mode makes it possible to listen to music while remaining attentive to the sounds of the environment.

With a long autonomy, the Haylou S35 ANC promises up to 60 hours of playback with noise cancellation options off and up to 40 hours with them on. When activated, the headset can reduce external noise by up to 42db. Charging time takes an average of two and a half hours. As for the sound quality, it comes equipped with drivers de 40 mm with seal Hi-Res Audio.



Haylou S35 ANC specifications (Source: Haylou/Disclosure)

The model was equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 to ensure accurate pairing and more stable connection. Through the dedicated app, you can check the power of the headphones, adjust the noise canceling depth, customize the sound effects and change the Bluetooth name.

Elegant and complete design



Haylou S35 ANC (Source: Adalton Bonaventura / Oficina da Net)

We received the Haylou S35 ANC in black, but whichever color you choose, you can rest assured with a premium quality finish and lots of useful features, such as several buttons, USB-C port for charging, P2 connector for 3-way cable, 5 mm and even a touch panel to respond to gestures.

Starting with the buttons, we have three options used on the right side of the headphone. One button activates the volume, another one turns the device on/off and there is still a button to choose the ANC mode (noise cancellation). In addition to the main purpose each one of them has, the buttons can also answer/reject a phone call and even move forward or backward through a playlist of songs.



Haylou S35 ANC (Source: Adalton Bonaventura / Oficina da Net)

Haylou also nailed it by inserting the option to interact with the phone through gestures. If you hold your finger on top of the touch panel, also positioned on the right earphone, you temporarily activate the transparent mode, which allows you to listen to your music very quietly while also listening to the external sound that comes from the environment where you are. You can also trigger the Google Assistant by tapping it three times.



Very soft ear pad from the Haylou S35 ANC (Source: Adalton Bonaventura / Oficina da Net)

The Haylou S35 ANC is made of resistant plastic, with a matte finish throughout its body, except for the “H” (for Haylou) which is positioned on each of the earcups. It also has very comfortable pads that don’t bother you, even during a long period of use. In addition, it also has a hole for the microphone and a small LED that indicates pairing with the cell phone.

Transparent mode is a hand on the wheel

Who never needed to take the headset out of their ear to hear what the person next to them is saying? With the Haylou S35 ANC’s Transparent Mode you won’t have to do that anymore. This feature manages to make you hear the sound of the environment without the music you are listening to disturb you, and without having to remove the device from your ear.



The Haylou S35 ANC has a Transparent Mode that allows you to listen for a few moments to the sound of the environment instead of the sound of the headphones, without having to remove the headphones from your ear (Source: Adalton Bonaventura / Oficina da Net)

To activate Transparent Mode, you simply need to press your finger on the base of the right speaker. While you’re pressing, the music or audio you’re listening to will turn down the volume and the Haylou S35 ANC’s microphone will capture ambient sound for you to hear directly in the headphones. This may seem like a simple thing, but it’s a hand in the wheel and contributes a lot to an above average experience.

By the way, if you want to know how this microphone performs in noisy environments, especially if you need to answer a phone call, listen to the audio of the test we did with the Haylou S35 ANC in the street:

Battery for the week



With the ANC turned on, it is possible to use the Haylou S35 ANc headphones for up to 40 hours of playback (Source: Adalton Bonaventura / Oficina da Net)

Perhaps the Haylou S35 ANC’s biggest plus point is its incredible battery that lasts up to 60 hours with ANC off e 40 hours with ANC on. That means that on a single charge, you’d be able to listen to music for nearly two and a half days non-stop. Of course, nobody could do it that way, but in the test we did, we used the Haylou S35 ANC with the noise cancellation turned on for four days straight and an average time of 3h a day, and at the end of the fourth day its battery was still around 70%.

Thus, we concluded that the battery of the headphones can really last the whole week, especially if you use it more or less at this rate. Technically, you could use it for up to two weeks without problems until the battery runs out.

competitors

We can list at least two strong competitors of the Haylou S35 ANC:

Soundcore Life Q30



Soundcore Life Q30 (Source: Oficina da Net)

The SoundCore Life Q30 has features very similar to the Haylou S35 ANC. In addition to the 40 mm driver, this headphone has audio quality certified with the Hi-Res seal, has Bluetooth 5.0 and its battery lasts practically the same, with a time between 40 and 60 hours of playback, depending on whether you use it with ANC connected or not. Its advantage is that it has two microphones instead of one, but it is a little more expensive than the S35 ANC.

Edifier W820NB



Edifier W820NB (Source: Vitor Valeri/Oficina da Net)

The W820NB Builder — already analyzed here at Oficina da Net — is another model similar to the S35 ANC, with the same 40 mm driver, Hi-Res seal, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C port for charging. However, it does not have a gesture interaction option and its battery life should last between 29 and 49 hours. Another however is that with the ANC activated, it is possible to reduce external noise by up to 38 dB, while the S35 ANC reaches 42 dB. Despite this, its price is almost equal to the Haylou model.

Is the Haylou S35 ANC any good? It is worth it?



The Haylou S35 ANC is a good headphone for those looking for sound immersion and don’t want to spend so much (Source: Adalton Bonaventura / Oficina da Net)

O Haylou S35 ANC works better than I imagined. For its current price of R$ 250, it can be the ideal headphone for those looking for a very immersive audio experience, but don’t want to spend so much on more expensive and popular models on the market. The battery is really all that, it is also quite comfortable and does not bother at all, even when using it for a longer period.

The handset can be better configured through the app Haylou Sounds, which for now is only available for iOS. However, Haylou has already informed us that it will make the app available in the Android app store within a few days. Thus, we can say that the Haylou S35 ANC is complete and should satisfy different types of users, from the most demanding ones, as well as those who simply want to enjoy their favorite sound.

Price and where to buy the Haylou S35 ANC



The Haylou S35 ANc is available in three colors (Source: Adalton Bonaventura / Oficina da Net)

O Haylou S35 ANC is available on AliExpress e no brand official website from today (23). Its official price is R$ 498, but until the 26th of March it will be available for R$ 249.10, exactly half the price. It can be purchased in black, white and violet with orange.