John Travolta, after dancing Los Pajaritos, prohibits RAI from broadcasting the video

This week one of the most anticipated events took place in Italy, the Sanremo Festival. A gala in which, as happens with the Benidorm Fest in Spain, the transalpine country elects its representative for Eurovision. But, in addition to the music, in this edition there has been one more protagonist, John Travolta.

The charismatic actor was one of the guests at the second gala held at the Ariston Theatrewhere he was received by the presenters of the ceremony, Amadeus and Fiorello, with whom he was able dance to songs like Saturday Night fever, and other songs that I didn’t expect, like The Little Birdsfinding himself surrounded by a dozen people dressed as chickens.

a dance that Travolta initially accepted.but when the song begins, they give him a hat in the shape of a chicken, to which he He refuses to put it on, claiming that it doesn’t fit, and throwing it on the floor..

Travolta, very uncomfortable with dancing

Despite all this, the performer ended up dancing with Amadeus and Fiorello, and he did with a seemingly serious faceembarrassed by the steps he was following and linking arms with the presenters, while the song, very popular at festivals, was playing.

Related news

A dance that has become a trend on social networks, especially due to the distraught face of John Travolta, uncomfortable after having participated in the Los Pajaritos dance. And as the Corriere della Sera reports, The actor has refused to sign permission for Italian public television, RAI, to broadcast the video of his dance in the future..

A video that many users describe as humiliating for the actor, after, as various Italian media claim, they had paid close to 200,000 euros for his appearance for the cache he has.