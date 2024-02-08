Justin Timberlake considers revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey

MIAMI.- Justin Timberlake is considering granting Oprah Winfrey an interview in which he could address his version of his separation from Britney Spears ; fact that has been latent in recent months, after the Princess of Pop published her memoirs The Woman in Me.

A close source told The Sun that the 42-year-old singer has been considering sharing his truth with the popular communicator.

“Justin really isn’t happy with how things have gone. He wanted the music to speak for itself, but clearly that’s not happening,” the post reads.

After Spears revealed in her book that she had become pregnant and that Justin recommended that she have an abortion. After the controversial statements that the artist made, the singer faced great rejection on social networks. However, he remained silent and waited for the tide to go out.

But the conflict was fueled again recently, when the performer seemed to disparage a statement Spears had made about her single Selfish, part of his new album Everything I Thought It Was.

Spears shared a clip of Justin’s participation in the show The Tonight Show de Jimmy Fallon, and confessed his liking for the song. “I’m in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song Selfish. “It’s so good,” he said days after his followers boycotted the piece on iTunes so that the song of the same name that Britney published in 2011 would be positioned.

In that same publication, the singer also sent an apology for the statements in the book, without making direct mention of who it was addressed to.

“I want to apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I really care about, I’m deeply sorry.”

Confrontation

Later, during a 43rd birthday concert at New York’s Irving Plaza on January 31, Justin said, “I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely no one,” and then performed Cry Me a Riverthe controversial 2002 piece he released after his breakup with Spears.

“His comments on stage have only added fuel to the fire. The idea of ​​chatting to someone like Oprah Winfrey came up months ago and is now back in play,” the source added to The Sun.

After Timberlake’s statements, Spears responded: “They told me that someone was talking trash about me in the streets!!! Do you want to take him to court or are you going to go home crying to your mom like you did last time? I’m not sorry!” !!”, he wrote in a post on Instagram.

Page Six rese that the star of Trolls He is upset and frustrated, because the problem with his ex-girlfriend has cost him the release of his new album. A source told the outlet that negative press statements surrounding the conflict with Britney have “overshadowed his new music.”

“Justin was hoping that the backlash (from Spears’ memoir) would have passed so he could focus on his new album, which he’s very excited about, but every day is something new.”

So far, Justin has not confirmed whether the interview will take place.