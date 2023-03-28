Last Corona entry rules run at Easter

Berlin

In the past few months, one corona rule after another has been relaxed. But those returning from certain areas still have to comply with conditions. That too should be over soon.

The already largely relaxed corona rules for those returning from vacation when entering Germany will no longer apply at Easter. In view of the more relaxed pandemic situation, the corresponding regulation expires on April 7th, as the Federal Ministry of Health announced on request.

Most recently, at the beginning of the year, due to a wave of infections in China, there was a temporary test requirement for travelers from there. To this end, the ordinance created a new category of areas in which, according to the federal government’s classification, “a worrying virus variant threatens to occur”.

No more “emergency brake”.

Entry requirements that used to apply, with 3G proof of vaccinated, recovered or tested people, have long since disappeared. As a basic “emergency brake”, rules for areas in which new corona variants occur. According to the applicable regulation, people arriving from there must go into a 14-day quarantine in Germany, even if they are vaccinated or have recovered. Apart from the temporary admission of China, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has not listed a country for months that has been classified as a “virus variant area”.

On April 7th, other remaining Corona regulations will also end. The last nationwide requirements in the Infection Protection Act, which currently still regulate a mask requirement for visits to health facilities, are expiring.