Laura Bozzo denounces an attempted assault in Madrid: It was horrible

Laura Bozzo came to Spain to take the prize money from VIP Big Brother and the experience in the country is not as rewarding as you would like. And the Peruvian presenter, now more assiduous in television competitions, reality who to host programs, has suffered a major scare in the center of Madrid.

She told it herself through her social networks. About to be robbed in Plaza Tirso de Molina, central Madrid, at an ATMwrite through your Twitter account.

Luckily, the presenter knew how to react quickly and everything ended in a big scare. I screamed so much that the thief got scared and people came out to help me from a cafe.he added about how he had found help from other citizens who witnessed the scene.

About to be assaulted in Plaza Tirzo de Molina in the center of Madrid, at an ATM, I screamed so much that the thief got scared and people came out to help me from a cafe. It was horrible, but everything was fine. I wish there was more police control in that area. — Laura Bozzo (@laurabozzo) January 25, 2024

He was shocked

However, the former contestant of The house of the famousvery famous in Latin America, especially in Mexico, He has reassured his followers by stating: It was horrible, but everything was fine.

Bozzo, who remains in Spain with his daughter, Alejandra de la Fuente, has taken advantage of the opportunity to also ask the authorities for more resources: I hope there is more police control in that areaHe has written.