Lieter Ledesma’s wife gets her Medicine degree approved in the United States

The Cuban actor Lieter Ledesma announced happy and important news: his wife Laura managed to validate her Medicine degree in the United States.

“Back to the coat,” Lieter wrote on his Instagram account, where he shared photos of Laura in her white coat and stethoscope.

“In two years and four months she has passed all the exams that accredit her as such. Close friends know how many hours of study and sacrifice it has taken us. Thank God for this important step in our life project!” he expressed.

Laura and Paola, the couple’s daughter, arrived in the United States in October 2021 from Guyana, after a lengthy process of consular procedures. The actor had lived there since 2015something that entailed a great sacrifice, since he left his family in Cuba with the aim of getting ahead.

Days before, from Panama, Lieter published a photo with both before leaving for Guyana and finishing the interview process that granted them the visa for family reunification.

“We are now in the final stage of the entire process. Thank you all for your concern and support,” he said at the time.