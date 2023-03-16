Lille: at 70, he gave blood for the 693rd time

He is one of the 10 most generous French donors. Baudoin Poivre gave his blood 693 times and for the last time, Wednesday March 15, in Lille. Indeed, he is preparing to celebrate his 71st birthday, the age limit for making a donation.

The red carpet was out to welcome Baudoin Poivre, Wednesday March 15. He came to give a last and 693rd blood donation, which makes him the greatest honor in the region. The final meeting was lived in a certain emotion. “A little disappointed, a little nostalgic, I would have liked to be able to continue but hey, there has to be a limit”he confides. Regrets but with a good record and anecdotes to tell like the ten times he had to be stung in both arms.

A pride for the center and its children



Twice a month, Baudoin Poivre worked generously for others for 52 years. Giving to save, his gesture of solidarity was legitimately rewarded by the staff of the center. “We are very proud to have welcomed Mr Poivre to the Maison du Don for his last donation.”rejoices Isabelle Renard, head of the Maison du don de Lille (Nord). Baudoin Poivre is a source of pride for his children who are now taking over.