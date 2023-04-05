MacBook Pro: Apple laptops won’t have OLED screens until 2026

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros won’t get OLED displays for at least three years, analyst says. Samsung Display, which will act as the supplier of these panels, would initially focus on the production of OLED screens for iPad Pro.

The new 16″ MacBook Pro with M2 Pro Max chip © Apple

If you thought that the next MacBook Pro models will benefit from an OLED screen, know that it will not be for now. Apple’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models won’t get OLED display technology until 2026, display analyst Ross Young confirmed today.

No OLED screen on MacBook Pro before 2026

In a tweet, Young shared a new report from Reuters detailing Samsung Display’s $3.1 billion investment in OLED production in Asan, South Korea. He said those facilities will be used to make OLED displays for 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, but not for another three years.

Last month, Roos Young had already said that the MacBook Pro was unlikely to adopt an OLED display until 2026, when Apple’s supply chain should have optimized OLED display production capacity. for its laptops. According to the analyst, the suppliers would concentrate for the moment on the manufacture of OLED screens for tablets, like the iPad Pro.

The analyst further explains that Samsung Display will play a ubiquitous role in supplying OLED panels for Apple’s next-generation devices: the 11.1-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, 13.4-inch ‌MacBook Air‌, and 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros. thumbs will all benefit, eventually. In other words, Apple shouldn’t be offering its own mini-LED screens for some time.