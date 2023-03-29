Messi surpasses hundred of goals with Argentina

Buenos Aires.— Lionel Messi continues to expand his legend, scoring his 100th goal with the Argentine National Team, and 101, and 102…

Just in the first half of the match against Curaçao, the 10th of the Albiceleste reached one hundred goals by receiving a pass with his left foot, breaking the waist of an opponent before defining with his right hand, at minute 19, that was the goal of another Golden figure for the world champion and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

He also scored the third in a shot in which the goalkeeper only remained as a spectator. With a left-footed shot, Messi kept the ball close to the right post.

There would be more in a one-on-one, the kind where the 10 never misses and in which he fooled the goalkeeper by feinting with a shot to the right of the goal, but shooting right to the opposite side.

Nicolás Fernández at 23′, in a header with all the complicity of the goalkeeper, and Enzo Fernández at 35′ scored the other goals for Argentina.

Argentina’s second top scorer is Gabriel Batistuta, with 54 goals, practically half of Leo’s.

And the whole second half is still missing…