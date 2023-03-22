Mexican actress Rebecca Jones dies

The Mexican actress, Rebecca Jones, passed away at dawn on March 22 at the age of 65.

This was announced by his representative, Danna Vázquez, through a statement published on social networks, according to Milenio.

“It is with deep sadness that we want to inform you of the death of our beloved and admired REBECCA ANNE JONES FUENTES (May 21, 1957- March 22.”

“Rebecca was accompanied at all times by her loved ones, she left in peace and with deep gratitude to her audience for whom she has worked all her life,” the statement said.

In the statement, it is reported that in the coming days there will be a farewell to the actress as she would have wished and concludes by thanking all those who were aware of Jones’ health.