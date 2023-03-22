Rebecca Jones, Mexican actress and producer, has died at the age of 65

Unfortunately, this March 22, the world of entertainment in Mexico once again dresses in black to fire an important personality. we say it because actress and producer Rebecca Jones has sadly passed away at the age of 65.

The news of the death of Rebecca Jones was confirmed by Joaquín López Dóriga through your Twitter account, who mentioned that a few weeks ago he spoke with the actress and confessed that he was recovering from pneumonia. However, so far the official cause of his death has not been confirmed.

Rebecca Jones in 2021/Photo: Getty Image

Let’s briefly review the career of Rebecca Jones, Mexican actress and producer

Rebecca Anne Jones Fuentes Berain –better known simply as Rebecca Jones– was born on May 21, 1957 in Mexico City. She was the daughter of an American father and a Mexican mother, who lived her childhood in Mexico and her adolescence in the United States. In California, she graduated from Laguna Beach High School and later from Orange Coast College, where he studied Dramatic Arts.

From a very young age, Rebecca Jones returned to Mexico, where she managed to build a solid career as an actress for more than 30 years.s and in which he had successes as the protagonist of telenovelas the size of The Fallen Angel, Cradle of Wolves, The Devil’s Grin, Crystal Empire y To love againas well as more theater and film projects.

Rebecca Jones on the red carpet of ‘Perfect Strangers’/Photo: Getty Images

Throughout his enormous career in national entertainment, Rebecca Jones appeared in nearly 32 soap operas, 16 plays, and 12 movies.. In fact, in 2014 she received an Ariel Award nomination for Best Female Performance in the film. Third call..

In addition to her work as an actress, Rebecca Jones was also a film, theater and television producer. Especially stagings like Guerrero negro, Here they scare!, Clotilde’s treasure and Hurricane. Unfortunately, his last appearance was in the telenovela Cabo of 2022from which he left due to salt problems

