Microsoft is ready to ‘hack’ the iPhone

O head of Microsoft’s Xbox division, Phil Spencer, gave an interview to Financial Times where it seems to indicate that the company is working on an Xbox application to be released on Apple’s App Store.

This launch should take place under the Digital Markets Act, a new legislation that will come into force in the European Union in 2024 and that will oblige Apple to allow alternatives to its digital store. Naturally, this will open the way for Microsoft to have an Xbox digital store for the iPhone.

“The coming Digital Markets Act – it’s the kind of thing we’re preparing for. I think it is a great opportunity”noted Spencer, adding that part of that plan depends on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard which, in addition to ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘World of Warcraft’, also has ‘Candy Crush Saga’ in its catalog – one of the most popular games on mobile phones.

