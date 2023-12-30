MTA police officer fatally shoots man in Queens

Authorities are investigating an incident in which MTA police fatally shot a man carrying a semi-automatic weapon in Queens.

The incident occurred in Jamaica shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday.

Police say a 19-year-old woman reported being forcibly touched by a man.

A short time later, two MTA police officers encountered the suspect, but he resisted arrest and pointed a gun at them.

Authorities say the suspect once fired at the officers, and that was when the uniformed officers returned fire.

The suspect died at the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting were taken to a nearby hospital for examination.

The suspect has not been identified, but police say he had at least a dozen prior arrests and was on probation for a recent weapons charge.