My Adventures With Superman: the animated series has found his house

New updates your My Adventures With Superman, animated series that will star Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Alice Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), respectively nei panni di Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane. Initially announced by Cartoon Network and HBO Max, the show has found a new home and will arrive after your Adult Swimcanale satellite in cui vengono mostrati contenuti più adulti e maturi.

My Adventures With Superman will arrive in Adult Swim

At the moment there is still announcing a finestra di Lancio, but the dovrebbe series will arrive in the year Come diffused in a note present on the Adult Swim site. In My Adventures With Superman lois and clark yesOno rappresentati come ventenni rampanti del Daily Planet: gioie, dolori, e il rapporto con i superpoteri. Sono già state confirmate due stagioni e la source di inspirazione primaria è state rappresentata dai film sull’uomo d’acciaio con Christopher Reeve. This is the official synopsis:

Gli spectators will continue to Clark as he builds his secret identity of Superman and embraces his hero wheel of Metropolis – and for all the world. Lois, now a former investigative journalist, takes on her protective wing under aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen. In the meantime, Clark and Lois if in love, condividono avventure, sconfiggono i cattivi, si imbattono in secreti e scoprono cosa significa essere Superman e Lois Lane.

The series is one of the poche a sopravvivere and numerosi tagli effettuati da Warner nei mesi passati. My Adventures with Superman It will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation with Sam Register as executive producer, Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher as co-executive producers and Josie Campbell as co-producer. Matt Reeves (batman), Bruce Timm (Batman the Animated Series) and jjabrams saranno i produttori esecutivi.