Natalia Klitschko and friends sell chocolate for Ukraine: sweets for peace

Hamburg – That’s cute!

7,000 chocolate Easter bunnies will be sold in the Europa Passage (until April 8) – with a serious background. The proceeds go to children who fled the Ukraine war. It goes without saying that the city’s most important peace ambassador also helps: singer and model Natalia Klitschko (49), who, after divorcing Vitali Klitschko (51), has returned to her maiden name Yegorova.

She to BILD: “The children from Ukraine are here with us now and we want to give them a good childhood. “

How is she doing?

Natalia: “You have to find your own rhythm despite the war. Hamburg has become my home, I feel very comfortable here, I meditate a lot. That gives me strength.”