the bigger half

The country is politically divided in half, unfortunately the largest half (60%) is on the side of López Obrador, Morena and their candidates and the opposition PAN, PRI, MC and PRD have the smallest half (40%); As long as this does not change, it will not be possible to win in 2024.

The opposition, one year after the election, continues with the same strategy of only criticizing the president and the government, without proposing anything; My experience after having participated in six elections is that they are not won by criticizing, but by proposing, and so far there has not been a single proposal from the opposition.

The opposition parties and politicians are dedicated to repeating what the analysts and commentators of the media say, they do not realize that their function is to carry out analysis, not to win votes, while the parties and politicians have as main objective to win votes and elections; To achieve this, it is necessary to have proposals that convince the electorate.

On the other hand, the president has already taken the measure of his critics and daily provokes them to use their time to respond to him instead of questioning the poor results of his government.

Whether we like it or not, López Obrador has managed to convince the majority of the electorate and, beyond the macroeconomic figures, people feel that the country is doing better. He was right when he said that the pandemic had fallen like a glove, then there is the economy, employment, remittances and social programs have grown and this creates optimism and gratitude and as a consequence support for the government.

People do not compare their current situation to how it was before the pandemic, but how it is now in relation to last year and in all areas people are better. This will surely be repeated in the remainder of the current administration, so beyond the fact that it will be a lost six-year term, most people will think that the country is going better and on the right track.

In 2024 we are going to face the largest half of the electorate who are convinced that the country is on the right track, so the critics are going to hit a wall. If we want to win, we must convince people that we are a better alternative, leave criticism behind and start making proposals that convince the electorate that a change is in their interest, one that offers opportunities for all and allows them to have a better quality of life. .

We must convince people, and especially young people, that their future cannot depend on social programs, which are necessary, but they do not lift people out of poverty if there is no development and creation of jobs and opportunities. We have to convince people that there can be a future of development and that the country has, like no other in the world, the possibility of offering the entire population the opportunity to live better.

It is true that López Obrador has forgotten about the upper and middle classes and that he directs all his speech towards the popular classes, but the same thing happens on the other side, the speech of the opposition and critics is directed at the upper and middle classes and it totally ignores the popular classes, which represent the largest half of the electorate.