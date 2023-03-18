Netflix: only a few days left to see this film about a football star adored by the French

Footballers also have the right to their films. This is the case of one of the great French players of recent years. It even has the privilege of being visible on Netflix. But it won’t last. The film leaves the platform on March 20.
Only a few days left to see him make our hearts vibrate off the field. After March 20, it will be necessary to watch all the matches of Atlético Madrid to find this fervor. The documentary Antoine Griezmann: world champion, released in 2019, leaves Netflix on this date. It is to Alessandra Sublet that we owe this documentary made on the occasion of France’s victory at the 2018 World Cup. The host had met Antoine Griezmann in 2017 during another project, Griezmann confidential, broadcast on TMC. For the Netflix film, we find Alex Dell directing. He is also behind a documentary on French judoka Teddy Riner, released in 2016. In Antoine Griezmann: world championit is based on images from the 2018 World Cup as well as archive footage of the French player.
Antoine Griezmann: unpublished testimonies
Because the purpose of the documentary is to discover in more detail the path strewn with pitfalls of the one who has become an outstanding striker within the France team. We also hear valuable testimonies from his family, his friends, but also from the coach of the France team, Didier Deschamps. When we go back a little in his history, we understand how the young Griezmann, then 14 years old, was spotted by Eric Olhats, then recruiter at the Real Sociedad club, in Spain. The film contains an interview with the man who was the player’s sports adviser for a long time, and who is now the target of numerous complaints for sexual assault on a minor.
Football in documentary
This film on Griezmann is far from being the only documentary to have been made on the players of the France team over the years. After the World Cup in Qatar, in 2022, TF1 had set up the documentary Thank you Blues. It included exclusive footage from The Worlds, in two parts, which aired in December 2022. It is still available to MyTF1 Max subscribers. As for Netflix, the platform has already announced a documentary to be released this summer behind the scenes of the World Cup. The opportunity to discover unpublished images of this competition where France had once again shone.
