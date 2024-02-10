Panama denies safe passage to former president Ricardo Martinelli

CITY OF PANAMA.- Panama denied the former president’s request to leave the country Ricardo Martinelli who received asylum from the Nicaraguan regime two days earlier, after being sentenced to almost 11 years in prison for money laundering crimes.

Through a statement, the Panamanian Foreign Ministry reminded Nicaragua that, in accordance with diplomatic conventions, Martinelli cannot carry out political activities in the Nicaraguan embassy in Panama that affect Panama’s internal politics.

Daniel Ortega’s regime has in the past granted asylum to other former Central American presidents and senior officials facing judicial problems, including El Salvador’s leftist former presidents Mauricio Funes and Salvador Sánchez Cerén.

Martinelli, 71, was sentenced last July to more than 10 years in prison and a million-dollar fine for money laundering crimes. Despite his legal problems, Martinelli was popular in Panama according to polls.

The former president had begun his campaign for the presidential elections on May 5, a day after the Supreme Court of Panama rejected his last legal appeal. However, following the Supreme Court’s ruling, he must be formally excluded from the electoral race and detained to serve his sentence.

Martinelli seeks asylum in Nicaragua

Martinelli requested asylum at the Nicaraguan embassy citing “imminent danger to his life,” according to his spokesperson. His lawyers claim that his arrest would be politically motivated.

The former president was convicted for his participation in the purchase of shares in a newspaper with money from bribes in public works. He also faces another trial for alleged laundering of bribes paid by Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. Two of his sons are serving a sentence in the United States for the same case.

This case, known as “New Business”, refers to the purchase of the majority of the shares of Editora Panamá América in 2010, while Martinelli was president, using funds from bribes. It is estimated that up to 10% of the amount of the original public works contracts was allocated to this corruption scheme.

Martinelli’s defense argued that his arrest and conviction are politically motivated and that he was seeking asylum to protect his life. However, Panamanian authorities rejected this claim and maintain that his legal proceedings were carried out fairly and in accordance with the law.

