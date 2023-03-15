Paris sinks in mountains of garbage due to the strike against Macron

For several days France has been going through a strong social conflict, and this Wednesday a new day of mobilizations against the pension reform of President Emmanuel Macron is taking place.

The union strike affects key sectors such as waste collection and transport. For this reason, the streets of Paris are littered with garbage.

This situation even surprises tourists, since along with the image of the iconic Eiffel Tower, towers of garbage are also seen these days through the streets, which already add up to more than 5,000 tons due to the strike by the collectors.

This morning a final version of the project was agreed, which could be approved despite the massive rejection.

“It is an important day to defeat this unjust reform. The mobilization of workers must question the deputies. Let’s be numerous in the streets,” called the French Democratic Labor Confederation (CFDT).

The reform, which seeks to delay the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 and advance the requirement of 43 years of contributions to 2027, is rejected by two out of three French people.