Pictures from the accident in Viktorsberg

A traffic accident occurred in Viktorsberg on Tuesday morning.
A 39-year-old man was driving down the valley in a Mercedes and got off the snow-covered road in a left-hand bend near the school.
The car slid to the right and slid down the steep embankment against a wooden play structure.
Driver was unharmed
The Viktorsberg fire brigade was able to secure the vehicle from further slipping with a cable pull. Then a crossbeam of the wooden playground equipment was sawed off and the car was slowly lowered onto the footpath below. The fire brigade cleared the snow from the sidewalk so that the driver could drive his vehicle to the school and then up to the street on his own.
The driver of the car was uninjured and the car apparently suffered only minor material damage.
(VOL.AT | Photos: Dietmar Mathis)