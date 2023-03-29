PlayStation 5: a new update is here. Here’s what’s changing

While the rumors around the announcement of a PS5 Slim have been swelling since this morning, Sony continues its little routine seemingly nothing. Regularly, the Japanese manufacturer updates its new console. Sometimes these are patches significant, like the one deployed at the beginning of the month which finally added Discord for everyone. Other times there is no new functionality with updates aimed at improving the stability of the console, strengthening the security of the system or fixing bugs. On this Wednesday, March 29, a new update for the PlayStation 5 is available. Here’s what she brings.

PlayStation 5 update 23.01-07.01.01 is available

The PS5 is updating. Available today, theupdate 23.01-07.01.01 will download and install automatically on console launch. Nothing that will curb your connection for long minutes, since the patch in question weighs only 834 MB. No new features or interesting changes, we are still on a light update. It aims more to fix a bug deemed annoying by the few players who have been affected more than anything else. Here are in detail the very short patch notes of this update de la PlayStation 5 :

Fixed a display issue in the Game Library that occurred under certain conditions.

Sony did not provide more details as to the famous conditions mentioned. However, it seems that very few PlayStation 5 players have been affected by this problem. The Japanese publisher had deployed a similar update a few weeks ago to correct a problem related to the recent integration of Discord. For the record, the last update major of the PS5 brought its share of novelties. For example, it offered more flexibility with VRR thanks to support for variable refresh rate in 1440p. It has also added new features, such as the possibility of no longer needing to plug in its DualSense to update it.