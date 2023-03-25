Prepare Easter operation

Parral.- Within the joint actions carried out by the three orders of government, the Security Table was held, in which the work for the implementation of the Easter Week Operation was coordinated.

The Municipal Public Safety Directorate will be in charge of the necessary tasks to prevent accidents, as well as provide care to tourists who come to the Parral, during this holiday period.

The operation will begin this Sunday, April 2, and a control point will be installed at the entrance to the city to provide care to people who require it during the holidays, it was determined at the meeting.

The authorities stated that the main objective of the operation is to guarantee the safety and well-being of visitors and local citizens during Holy Week. For this reason, patrols will be carried out in the main tourist areas and preventive actions will be strengthened to avoid accidents and the commission of crimes.

They exported the population to collaborate with the authorities and follow the recommendations issued during the operation. Among them is respect for traffic signs, the use of seat belts, not driving while intoxicated and respecting speed limits.

They requested that in case of requiring attention, tourists may go to the control point that will be installed at the Gate of Time, where they will be provided with the necessary information and assistance, in addition the 9-1-1 emergency number is available.