Press conference for the prime ministers’ conference in the live ticker

Lower Saxony chairs the Prime Ministers’ Conference (MPK). The consultations deal, among other things, with the distribution of refugees and financing for accommodation. Other topics are the current situation in Ukraine and energy policy. The PK to the MPK in the ticker from 2:15 p.m.

On Thursday (from 10.30 a.m.) in Berlin, the heads of government of the federal states will discuss, among other things, the distribution of costs arising from the accommodation and care of refugees. The Prime Ministers’ Conference (MPK) takes place without the federal government. A federal-state summit with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on relevant financing issues is only planned for May 10th.

Other topics of the MPK, which is currently chaired by Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD), include the development of energy prices and the acceleration of planning and approval procedures.