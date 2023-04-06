Quantum Break also removed from Xbox Store and Steam for a while

Yesterday, we came back to you on the surprise that many players had when they discovered that Quantum Break was leaving Xbox Game Pass. We learned that this was due to licensing issues, but it turns out that the game didn’t just leave Microsoft’s game-on-demand service.

Quantum Break also withdrawn from sale

This is indeed what was discovered by several Internet users who went for a ride on the Xbox Store and Steam. In addition to having left the Game Pass, Quantum Break is no longer available on online purchase platforms and this situation should last until an agreement is reached. Negotiations on the subject are ongoing.

As a reminder, Quantum Break is a game developed by the Remedy studio released exclusively on Xbox One and PC in 2016. It highlights the character of Jack Joyce in a cross-media adventure mixing video games and TV series.

Quantum Break is therefore currently removed from the Xbox Store, Steam and Game Pass.