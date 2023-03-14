Queen guitarist Brian May was knighted by King Charles III

The famous guitarist was awarded the title of “knight bachelor”, one of the highest honors in the United Kingdom, for “his contributions to the world of music and to charities”.

Brian May, the co-founder and guitarist of the rock band Queen, was honored by King Charles III. During a ceremony held on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace, the 75-year-old British musician received one of the highest honors in the United Kingdom, that of “knight bachelor”, for “his contributions to the world of music and to the charities”.

On Instagram, Brian May shared a photo of the event in which he appears to be knighted by King Charles III. At his side, the American singer of R’n’B, Yolanda Brown, was also distinguished.

Some 1000 distinguished personalities

Like Brian May and Yolanda Brown, nearly 1,000 personalities will be distinguished by the British crown in 2023 on the occasion of the traditional royal promotions granted for the new year announced last December.

“I am happy and proud to receive this honor. I will consider this title as a commission to be the voice of those who have no voice. I will strive to be worthy to become this knight in shining armor”, had said Brian May in December to the PA agency about this new title.

Brian May was previously awarded the title of Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2005. In the past, the guitarist played the national anthem “God Save the Queen” perched on the roof of Buckingham Palace at the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the monarch’s reign in 2002 and also occurred in 2022 during her 70 years of reign.

In addition to his career as an artist, Brian May, doctor in astrophysics – he defended his thesis in 2007, 30 years after having started it – is known for his commitment to animals.