Ral Santamara, from Mozos de Arousa, gets a seat for the Popular Party

This Sunday, February 18, the Popular Party has revalidated its absolute majority in Galicia so Alfonso Rueda will continue as president of the Xunta until 2028. The popular ones, who have won 40 seats in these elections, thus chain nineteen years of government in the autonomous community. The other name that election day has left us is that of Ral Santamara, known as Mozo de Arousa and a contestant on Reaccin en Chain, who has won a seat. Rueda’s party has achieved 11 in Pontevedra, well ahead of the BNG’s 8 and the PSOE’s 3.

The young Galician, born in Vilagarca de Arousa in 1998 and a councilor in his town, was number seven on the Popular Party list for the province of Pontevedra, so he will have a presence in the Parliament of Galicia. But what happens with his adventure in the Telecinco contest? Before knowing the election results, Ral Santamara already made it clear that he would continue in Chain Reaction regardless of his possible new position. A matter that I already spoke about in advance with the production company responsible for the format hosted by Ion Aramendi on Mediaset.

Your future in Chain Reaction

Television and politics are difficult to combine. When they called me to ask me if I was willing to go on the lists, I told them that, at first, if I had to give them the answer at that moment it was a no because of the responsibility I have in a team that I share with two other people, the young man expressed in an interview with El Espaol. Shortly after, Ral Santamara reached an agreement with Chain Reaction and the Popular Party: The producer told me that, as long as we were on the program, they were not going to object.

Those responsible for the Telecinco program already knew in advance of their contestant’s connection with the Popular Party, especially after the commotion that was generated on social networks by the appearance of the young man at an Alberto Nez Feijo rally. In a chat with ABC, Ral Santamara revealed that the production company only told him to be careful with the polemics.

For this reason, Ral Santamara continue on the Telecinco screen with his brother Borjamina and his friend Bruno Vila, current participant of Dancing with the Stars. It is clear that from the Mediaset offices they are willing to make the most of the furor for the Mozos de Arousa who every afternoon achieve excellent audience data on Telecinco.

It seems that if you are from the PP you have to like bulls

In an interview given to El Espaol before the Galician elections, Ral Santamara wanted to deal closely with the prejudices that he has encountered in recent years due to being linked to the Popular Party. It seems that if you are from the PP you have to like bulls, you have to be a monarchist… There are many clichés that I do not share, he begins by saying. When they proposed the lists to me, I warned them that I accepted to be a critical voice in the party, not a head that says everything. I will say what is wrong and what can be improved, adds Santamara.