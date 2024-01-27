Real Madrid achieves the comeback and assumes leadership in Spain

MADRID.- He Real Madrid They achieved a comeback for the second consecutive day by beating Las Palmas 2-1 on Saturday to claim provisional leadership of the Spanish League.

Javier Muñoz opened the scoring for the hosts in the 53rd minute, with a shot from the heart of the area.

Vinicius Junior led the merengue reaction in the 65th, with a cross shot inside the area after a superb assist from Eduardo Camavinga.

Aurélien Tchouaméni achieved the comeback with a header from the center after Toni Kroos’ corner kick in the 84th, just three minutes after coming on as a substitute.

The meringues went on to record their 14th matchday without defeat (11 wins and three draws) to take the provisional lead by reaching 54 points with a game in hand.

Girona (52) will have the opportunity to return to the top on Sunday if they end their visit to Celta de Vigo with a win.

Barcelona (third, with 44) will come out later with the pressure of not losing more points compared to the meringues when they host Villarreal.

Real Madrid faced this duel after a controversial comeback last weekend at home against Almeria, with questionable video arbitration (VAR) decisions.

For this duel, Italian strategist Carlo Ancelotti made changes, the most relevant of which was resting Jude Bellingham, who also did not see action in the first round game against Las Palmas.

After a first half in which both were nullified, the hosts took advantage of the return from half-time to go ahead after a drop by Sandro Ramírez that Muñoz sent into the nets.

Moments before, goalkeeper Andriy Lunin had saved the meringues by saving a low shot from Munir El Haddadi who was painting to sneak close to the post.

Seeing themselves at a disadvantage, Madrid revved up in search of a new comeback.

“Vini” scored his sixth goal of the course (11th of the season) with a first-intention cross shot from Camavinga’s pass.

Tchouaméni celebrated his 24th birthday by scoring his second goal of the season with a cross header.

