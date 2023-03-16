Redfall reveals some secrets with its story trailer

Arkane Austin, Texas branch of the eponymous Lyonnais studio, is boosting the dissemination of information relating to Redfall. Mainly cooperative FPS, it will invite players to exterminate vampires, ghouls and other infrequent creatures in an open city that will have to be cleaned up district by district. If unlike a Deathloop or one Dishonored, Redfall does not seem to have vocation to want to reinvent the powder, it is necessary all the same to hope to be able to count on the know-how of the developers to produce a nervous and reactive FPS.

Secrets of history

The latest trailer sheds light on the events that led Redfall Island to descend into chaos. Scientists with obvious psychic disorders have set themselves the goal of finding the secret of immortality. No luck, everything goes wrong, and here is the area quickly invaded by hordes of monsters brandishing the sign “You’re bitten, you’re screwed”. The icing on the cake: the experiments led to the creation of Vampire Gods determined to bring the human race to its knees and turn it into an XXL pantry.

The official press release insists on the fact that it will be necessary to work in cooperation with its allies in order to triumph over the enemy forces. Each character will have specific skills, which should be coordinated with his little comrades. In terms of casting, Arkane invites to meet “Devinder, the cryptozoologist too curious for his own good, Layla, the telekinetic student, Remi, the brilliant military engineer, and finally Jacob, the former army sniper“. A disparate distribution, which it is currently unclear whether or not it will expand later.

Redfall will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 2, 2023. The title will be available day-one on the Game Pass. The impatient can pre-order the software now.