Schools in France receive threats of attacks

Lille, France .- Several schools located in the north of France received threats of attacks on Friday night and also on Saturday morning, police and administrative sources informed AFP. The messages include a lot of violence and the authorities are on alert.

“On Monday, 122 establishments are going to explode,” reads a message sent to parents of students at a school in Lille, in the north of France.

The threats

The messages arrived through a digital platform called ENT that serves as a link between teachers, students and parents.

The author of the message also threatens to attack the CNews television channel, owned by billionaire Vincent Bolloré.

In the neighboring city of Amiens, the digital platforms of several establishments were hacked on Friday night, the city’s rectorate told AFP, without specifying the number of establishments affected.

Like the message sent to the school in Lille, the text received by the Amiens establishments “refers to a number of establishments being targeted,” adds the rectorate.

A police source indicated that several complaints were filed.

Fifty establishments in the Paris region received similar threats this week, accompanied by videos of beheadings.

Investigators are working to “identify the perpetrators,” the Education Ministry said Thursday, adding that psychological support was offered to children or adults who saw the “shocking videos” of the beheadings..

These threats come after a recent wave of false bomb alerts targeting schools, airports and tourist sites.

Last October, a radicalized Islamist stabbed a former teacher to death in the northern French city of Arras.

Source: AFP