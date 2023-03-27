Secret Twitter code leaked on the internet

There is concern that the program code contains undiscovered vulnerabilities that could facilitate attacks on Twitter.

Twitter also launched an internal investigation, like the “ New York Times ” reported on Monday night, citing unnamed sources. One concern is that the program code may still be undiscovered vulnerabilities that attackers could find and exploit to access data or sabotage the platform.

parts of Source codes from Twitter have been openly viewable on the Internet as a result of an unusually serious data leak. The short message service is now demanding information on who or those allegedly responsible behind the publication, as can be seen from court documents from the weekend. Likewise, Twitter demanded from the code platform Github Data on all users who saw the computer code there or downloaded could have.

Twitter managers only recently found out about the leak, the New York Times said. That would mean that the software code is good 2 Sweet might have been online at Github. Because the account that published the data according to Twitter had only uploaded something there once, according to data from the platform – on January 3.

Musk wants to make algorithm public

The extent of the leak initially remained unclear. Such basic program codes belong to the well-kept secrets an online platform. Twitter made copyrights applied in order to achieve the removal of the data from the network. At the same time, Twitter owner Elon Musk wants the end of March make the algorithm publicwhich selects tweets for individual users when they are sorted by software and not displayed in chronological order.

Twitter suspects that behind the Leak someone who worked at Twitter until last year, wrote the “New York Times”. Musk had the $44 billion takeover of Twitter in October 2022 Half of the approximately 7,000 employees fire.