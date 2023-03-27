Dana Golombek and Heribert Prantl are a couple: “Red Roses” star loves top lawyers

The BILD verdict: These two are a couple!

On Sunday, millions of viewers saw TV star Dana Golombek (52) in the ZDF film series “Inga Lindström: Hanna and the good life” as the village priest’s wife. The actress is also in good hands in real life – with the well-known top lawyer and author Heribert Prantl (69).

On Saturday both attended the premiere of “Life is a dream” (by Pedro Calderón de la Barca, 1600-1681) at the Staatsschauspiel Dresden.

Came to the premiere party together: Dana Golombek and Heribert Prantl Photo: Olaf Rentsch

Golombek and Prantl pulled up together in a taxi and walked hand in hand to the theater. Neither wanted to comment when BILD spoke to them.

Finally happy love again for Golombek. The mother of a daughter (17) had been in a relationship with her actor colleague Christoph M. Ohrt (62) for eight years. In February 2020, the couple announced their separation. Since then, Golombek has been officially single.

According to image information, Prantl and she got to know each other at work. During the corona pandemic, the actress founded an audio book publisher with partners.

She worked twice with Prantl as a freelance producer and recorded two of his books. It worked.

“You have to get used to the new situation yourself,” Golombek told BILD 2020 separation from Ohrt. Now there is finally a new feeling of love!

Who was with whom before

Eight years lived Dana Golombek and Christoph M. Ohrt (“Edel & Starck”) in a wild marriage in Berlin. However, both of them never moved in together and kept their apartments. 2020 then the separation.

Christoph M. Ohrt and Dana Golombek 2012 in Berlin Photo: picture alliance / BREUEL-BILD

For many years, Heribert Prantl was in a relationship with fellow journalist Franziska Augstein (58), the daughter of “Spiegel” founder Rudolf Augstein († 79).

According to BILD research, the couple separated at least two years ago.

2018: Heribert Prantl with Franziska Augstein Photo: STARPRESS/ AEDT

That’s how we know Dana Golombek

From 1999 to 2006, Golombek was in the RTL series “Die Camper”. From 2002 to 2003 she was part of the ensemble of Anke Engelkes (57) “Ladykracher”.

Golombek in “Inga Lindstrom: Hanna and the Good Life” Photo: ZDF and Ralf Wilschewski

In the 14th season of the ARD telenovela “ Rote Rosenshe took on one of the leading roles in 2017.

Since then she has had guest roles in e.g. in the series “SOKO Stuttgart” or “Notruf Hafen Kante”.