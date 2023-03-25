“Serious concreting errors”: Massive construction defects discovered at Berlin Central Station – construction stop for north-south tunnel

The construction work around the Berlin north-south tunnel has been stopped for the time being. “Serious concreting errors on a girder grid” were found at the main station, reports the “Spiegel” with reference to a confidential corporate document. These were “considerably more extensive than expected” and also endangered a railway bridge.

According to the internal Bahn paper, these are “hidden execution errors in the construction of the main station that have not yet been discovered”. The affected bodies are associated with a considerable risk. When the construction work could be continued, is not foreseeable. (tsp)

