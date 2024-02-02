Shakira and Piqu celebrate birthdays apart after meeting in Miami

MIAMI.- February 2 is a key date for Shakira and Piqu, since the ex-couple is celebrating his birthday. And although they have been separated for more than a year, both are still in the news: today the singer celebrates her 47th birthday and the former soccer player celebrates her 37th.

“It was a key date in their lives, a celebration in which they both turned 10 years younger than her. Everything happens, the good and also the bad, so now they both celebrate their anniversary at an abysmal distance. Although, that’s true , as he has been able to know Vanitatislast week the two met in Miami,” said the spanish magazine .

“So, the singer is in Miami these days, focused on her work and taking care of her children. And Piqué is on the same line. Last week she traveled to the city of Florida to be with her little ones and spent all her time there. a week. Now back, now the businessman and president of the Kings League continues to be immersed in the promotion of his project, which is becoming bigger and more successful,” the outlet said.

Children of Shakira and Piqu

Despite the geographical distance, both celebrities have two reasons that will unite them forever: their common children, Milan and Sasha. And given the responsibility as parents, the media recently claimed that Shakira and Piqu resumed communication in a kind and respectful way.

“In recent months, there has been a rapprochement between Shakira and Piqu, not with the intention of rekindling the romance, but to establish a healthy relationship for the benefit of Milan and Sasha. “The ex-couple has chosen to dispense with legal intermediaries, communicating directly on matters related to the children,” reads a publication from The National from Catalonia

The Spanish press also revealed that Shakira would be being flexible with the meetings that her children have with their father and in which Clara Cha, the former soccer player’s romantic partner, may possibly be present.

“The most surprising thing is the relaxation of the restrictions imposed by the artist, allowing Clara Cha to share more time with Milan and Sasha. This change of focus has contributed to improving the relationship between the children and Clara, who now see her as the couple. of their father instead of simply (his) employee, and they respect her as such,” they review.