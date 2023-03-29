Shawn Mendes made press and comal tortillas during his visit to Xochimilco

Shawn Mendes is a 24-year-old Canadian singer.was visiting Mexico for the presentation of his collaboration with the famous clothing brand Tommy Hilfiger, with whom he had already made a promotional video with a cover of the song Dancing in the Dark of Bruce Springsteen.

It should be noted that the artist appeared in a shopping center located south of Mexico City, where all the singer’s fans gathered to show their love and support for his new projects.

As if that were not enough, Shawn Mendes visited several places in the metropolitan area, his first stop was the Teotihuacán Pyramids, where he shared several photos of his visit, including his incredible tan.

Shawn Mendes on the streets of CDMX

Shawn Mendes in Xochimilco



Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend was also in various parts of the center, in the Roma and Condesa neighborhoods, falling in love with the neighborhoods, since according to the magazine Who, the singer commented at Tommy Hilfiger’s dinner that he fell in love with the Countess and He wants to buy a house there and also hopes to go to Mérida very soon.

Shawn Mendes in Teotihuacán



Later, the interpreter of There’s nothing Holding me Back gathered thousands of fans yesterday in Artz Pedregal, where several of his followers were lucky enough to be able to enter the coexistence and many others were happy to see him around the plaza They also sang Cielito Lindo to remind him that he will always have a place in our country.

Shawn Mendes making tortillas in Xochimilco

Shawn Mendes making tortillas in Xochimilco



Before leaving Mexico, Mendes had the opportunity to visit Xochimilco, where he walked through the trajineras and renewed his energies with nature, the singer said goodbye to our country with the photographs in the place through his social networks, including a moving message:

“Mexico, thanks for everything! I love El País and its Culture and being here fills me with light and energy! I love the food, the people, the music, the land ❤️”.

While the Canadian was in the place, several of his fans decided to take him a mariachi to surprise him and leave with a good memory of the place.

Another detail that drew a lot of attention was that in Xochimilco and accompanied by Andy Zurita, Juanpa Zurita’s brother, they began to make tortillas on the press and on a griddle, causing a furor among their fans.

Finally, Shawn Mendes was seen a few hours ago at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) to end his trip to Mexico and continue with his future projects.

