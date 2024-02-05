Taylor Swift breaks record with her fourth Grammy for album of the year

He began his speech by thanking his producer and friend Jack Antonoff and added: I would love to tell you that this is the happiest moment of my life, he told the crowd, but added that he feels this happy when he creates music and plays shows.

Earlier in the night, Swift used her 13th Grammy win to announce that her new album, Tortured Poets Department, will be released on April 19.

“I know that the way the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans,” he said in his speech. So I want to thank the fans by telling them a secret I’ve been keeping from them for the last two years, my new album comes out on April 19. It’s called Tortured Poets Department. I’m going to go post the cover right now from behind the scenes.

One of the most important awards, record of the year, went to Miley Cyrus for Flowers, it was her second Grammy of the night and the second of her career.

This award is incredible. But I really hope nothing changes because my life was beautiful yesterday, he said in his speech.

Victoria Mont won the award for best new artist. “Thank you to those who served champagne tonight,” Mont began her acceptance speech. Thanks to my mom, a single mother who raised this really bad girl. Then she started crying and she told the room that this award had been in the works for 15 years.

Billie Eilish won song of the year for composing Barbie’s hit, What Was I Made For.

Thanks to Greta Gerwig for making the best movie of the year, Eilish said when receiving the award.

It was one of the highlights of the ceremony broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Karol G made history at the Grammys by becoming the first female artist to win the award for best urban music album. She took home the honor for her hit album Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful, which was presented to her by Christina Aguilera and Maluma.

“This is my first time at the Grammys,” he told the audience in English. And this is my first time holding my own Grammy.

Joni Mitchell, 80, had one of the standout performances at the Grammys when she performed Both Sides Now from her 1969 album Clouds.

Olivia Rodrigo brought her vampire bloodsucking ballad, in this case with a bloody performance in which red liquid dripped from the walls behind her. Travis Scott did a medley with My Eyes, I Know? and Fein. Burna Boy was joined by Brandy and 21 Savage for On Form, City Boys and Sittin on Top of the World and The Grammys moved to Las Vegas to broadcast U2 performing Atomic City.

A long and moving In Memoriam segment celebrated many of the music greats who died during the year. Stevie Wonder performed For Once in My Life and The Best Is Yet To Come in honor of Tony Bennett; Annie Lennox sang Nothing Compares 2 U for Sinad OConnor. Artists for the ceasefire, peace in the world, Lennox said at the end of the song, with his fist raised.

Jon Batiste did a medley of Aint No Sunshine, Lean On Me and finally Optimistic with Ann Nesby for the late music executive Clarence Avant. Oprah presented a fiery tribute to Tina Turner with Proud Mary performed by Fantasia Barrino and Adam Blackstone.

SZA also took the stage, for a medley of her biggest hits Snooze and Kill Bill, along with katana-wielding dancers. Later, he would take home the trophy for best R&B song for Snooze, which was presented to him by Lizzo. SZA ran on stage and gave a lovely, breathless speech because he was changing and then took a drink, before starting to cry and saying: Hi Taylor… I’m not an attractive crybaby. You have a good night.

Mariah Carey presented the first award of the night, for best pop solo performance, to Cyrus for Flowers. It was also the first Grammy of the singer’s career. Cyrus said she almost missed the start of the ceremony due to the torrential rain hitting Los Angeles.

Then, Luke Combs offered a heartfelt performance of Fast Car with Tracy Chapman: his version of Chapman’s classic has dominated country radio and earned him the song of the year award at the 2023 CMAs. In 1989, Chapman won the award for best female pop vocal performance for the song.

Dua Lipa opened the show with a high-octane medley: first, a preview of her upcoming single, Training Season, then her most recent single, Houdini, and finally, her Barbie disco-pop hit, Dance the Night.

Billie Eilish and Finneas performed What Was I Made For?, with string accompaniment, the second song from the successful film at the ceremony. They were followed by Cyrus, who performed Flowers for the first time live on television, moments after receiving her first Grammy.

Why do you act like you don’t know this song? Cyrus joked with the audience (John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen were among those who got up to dance) and then celebrated mid-song: “I just won my first Grammy.” !.

From the stage at the Crypto.com Arena, four-time Grammy host and two-time nominee Trevor Noah greets an excited crowd, starting with a kiss on the cheek for Meryl Streep. The Grammys are going to win like the Oscars, joke about the timing.

Jay-Z was awarded the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award and used his speech to talk about the hip hop greats who came before him, largely suggesting that rap has been put on the back burner in Grammy history. , or at least, not in the televised version of the program.

This year, there were no rap categories on the screen, but rather two pop categories, one Latin, one country and one R&B.

“We want them to do it right,” he said. At least close to good, he added before addressing Beyonc’s case. The biggest Grammy ever, it never won album of the year. How does that work?

Rapper Killer Mike won three awards in quick succession at the Grammy Premiere, the pre-show where most awards are handed out, but somehow ended up stopped before the televised Grammys began. Officer Mike Lopez, a police spokesman, said Mike’s arrest was due to an altercation inside the arena around 4 p.m.

Mike won his first Grammy in 21 years, the award for best rap performance for Scientists & Engineers which he sings with Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane. Shortly after, they won the award for best rap song. Mike also took home the award for best rap album for Michael, cheering: “It’s a sweep! It’s a sweep!”

Billy Joel was the penultimate and last performance of the night. He performed his new song Turn the Lights Back on, his first new music in decades, live on the Grammy stage. Then, after album of the year was announced, he returned to the stage for his 1980 classic, You May Be Right.

A pleasant surprise was the inclusion of Celine Dion, who presented Swift with her final trophy. When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from the heart, Dion told the audience. In 2022, she revealed that she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome, which causes spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing.

