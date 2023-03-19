The 11 players who could leave Chelsea next season

Chelsea has been one of the great protagonists of this transfer market, and it is not for less, the new owner of Chelsea Todd Boehly, has carried out a facelift to the squad, making a total restructuring of the London team. The problem is that a large number of registrations to the squad accumulated but it was not compensated when it came to releasing certain players. Now they will have to balance that balance and according to the English outlet The Athletic, Chelsea will seek to release up to 11 players for next season.
Here the 12 players that Chelsea have in mind to give them a start:
One of the players that appears on this list is Ben Chilwell, a player who also has Manchester City among his goals for the following season.
The player with a Real Madrid past has been an important footballer for the London club but is currently one of the players who is on the starting ramp given the circumstances.
The Gabonese has not given the expected performance for a striker of his level and is one of the players that The Athletic aims to be released in the next transfer window.
The club captain. He was already about to leave for FC Barcelona in the summer transfer window.
He was also about to leave in the transfer market for the winter period and is one of the players who are on the starting ramp.
Same situation as Conor Gallagher, he could have come out last January and in the end it didn’t happen.
This player arrived as a star signing and currently his performance is below expectations. He can go out in the next market.
He left Manchester City in search of prominence but his performance at Stamford Bridge is not as expected.
Mason Mount is another of the players that appear on this list. He has the interest of Manchester City, United and Liverpool.
The North American has lost share of leadership in recent months. One of the players on the starting ramp.
Another player who has lost prominence, the same situation as Christian Pulisic.