The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki secretly gets married

One of those loves that lovers of afternoon series remember for the apparent impossibility that often looms over people’s lives is the one in which they starred Leonard (Johnmy Galecki) y Penny (Kaley Cuoco). He was a Caltech scientist who embodied the geek essence and the geek world; she, an aspiring actress new on the block. They were neighbors in the plot and a couple in more than just fiction. But their romance ended in 2009. And the series in 2019.

Galecki’s personal life has long since left that galaxy. And it seems that, at that moment, he embraced another whose nebula condenses privacy. As revealed by the magazine Architectural Digestin addition to the official pose that both made and that has now been published, the interpreter She married Morhan Galecki shortly after the birth of their first daughter together, Oona Evelena.. But he has not said when the birth took place, nor has he dated the ceremony.

Thank you for the lovely profile in the beautiful background of our lives as you stand and smile today. We will place it in our family time capsule and cherish it for many, many years.the actor wrote, addressing the aforementioned magazine, along with the photographs he shared on his Instagram profile.

New Horizons

In this way, a beautiful and opaque love story begins, Galecki aware of all the changes that are taking place in his life and of How much he is healing in this process. Beyond the sentimental level, which now reaches the culmination of a new stage after the divorce with Alaina Meyer As a result of this relationship, his son Avery was born. He has also found peace, according to what he told the aforementioned magazine, through a move.

After living for 30 years in Los Angeles, the actor decided to leave the city of stars in 2018 to do what his heart dictates. I never felt like an Angeleno. And I tried. I say this with sadness, not with snobbery. Thirty years is a long time to live in a city where you don’t feel comfortable., he has confessed. She now lives in Nashville, Tennessee. A radical change, far from any turn planned for that scientist who, between loves and friends, brightened so many evening moments.