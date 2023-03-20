The desperate moment in which the passengers of a bus that was on fire jumped out of the windows

A bus carrying about 50 people traveling from Mendoza caught fire in Tucumán. The desperation of the passengers was so great that they began to escape through the windows of the vehicle. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

It all started when the bus driver detected a malfunction, so he decided to stop the vehicle on the side of the road, near the town of Huasa Pampa, La Cocha, according to local media.

Minutes later, the bus began to catch fire and given the desperation of the moment, the passengers got out to save themselves from the flames.

In total, it is estimated that there were around 50 workers who traveled from the Mendoza terminal to Tucumán. Finally, all the people who were traveling were able to leave without being injured: some decompensated and suffered nervous breakdowns, for which they were sent to the La Cocha hospital.

The Tucumán Minister of the Interior, Miguel Acevedo, referred to what happened: “Fortunately, no one suffered serious injuries, but material losses must be regretted. We already have our teams working in the area and with the victims. Another bus was made available to them that took them to their final destination.”

The accident was recorded on videos in which screams from passengers can be heard. In addition, you can see how in desperation some went out of the windows and jumped from the second floor of the bus.