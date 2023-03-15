The end of the parcel boom causes a decline in postal sales

In 2022, Austrian Post recorded a minus of eight percent in its operating result to EUR 188.4 million, which is mainly due to the parcel area, which experienced a boom in 2021 due to the corona virus. In terms of sales, the partially state-owned, listed Post AG remained at the 2021 level, and the postal management proposes a dividend of EUR 1.75 per share. For this year, a result at the level of 2022 is targeted.

The integration of Bank99 gave Swiss Post a 64 percent increase in sales to EUR 122.6 million. In the parcel and logistics sector, a drop of 2.5 percent to EUR 1.21 billion was registered, with letters and direct mail it was minus 0.5 percent to EUR 1.22 billion.

Inflation “remaining challenge”

For this year, inflation will pose a “permanent challenge”, the economic environment and purchasing power are difficult to forecast, according to Post AG in a press release today. Sales growth in the low to mid single-digit range is targeted.

The capacity expansion program in Austria should also be completed by the end of this year, when the sorting capacity should be around 140,000 parcels per hour.