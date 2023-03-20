The strong self-criticism of Hugo Ibarra after the hard fall of Boca Juniors and the striking gesture of Riquelme after the third goal of the Institute

“The feeling is that we were not up to the game, we were imprecise. The game cost us, when we settled down they scored a goal for us and on top of that they scored another one. It becomes difficult with this type of rivals who convert and get behind but it is our issue. We’ll talk later in the week.”

Beyond the fact that in his analysis he found mitigating factors, Hugo Ibarra rehearsed a harsh self-criticism after the fall of Boca Juniors 3-2 against Instituto in La Bombonera, the second consecutive in the Professional League. El Negro, who lived a special week in which he even spent a night in the Italian hospital of San Justo due to a nosebleed caused by a pressure spike, took on the blow, which was accompanied by whistles from the fans, dissatisfied with the benefit.

“We have to make a general self-criticism within and we know perfectly well that we have to improve. People have always encouraged. We are grateful, as a group we have to improve and emphasize what we have been doing. We lost two games in a row. We must rise up,” he said of the protest in the stands.

A particular situation could be appreciated after the third goal of Gloria, in the boots of Santiago Rodríguez. They ran 30 seconds of the plugin and Juan Román Riquelme left the box where he is usually located in the stadium with one of his brothers. Anger or just went out to look for something and then return? The official transmission did not return to display instead.

* The moment in which Riquelme left the box

OTHER DEFINITIONS OF BLACK IBARRA

The distractions in defense

“These are things that we have to improve, without a doubt, as a group we have to be 100 percent involved in the 90 minutes. The third goal hit us a lot, the team tried to recover and we had some chances”.

system change

“I really liked the way we started, it didn’t happen today, but I have great confidence in the squad. Starting tomorrow the whole group will do mea culpa as a team, and I as the head of the group. It hurts but we know we can get up.”

Message for the Boca fan

“We will continue working and we will leave everything for the club, sometimes things do not go the way you want, but we ask for patience. We know that the Copa Libertadores, Copa Argentina, everything that Boca Juniors has to compete for, are coming up, but this team is up to the task. You have to be patient”.

JRR, in his box, in the first half. The squad will return to training this Monday afternoon (Credit Photo Baires)

The impact of the fall

“You have to be strong in the head. The blow is hard, but we can get up from the two consecutive defeats. I’m sure of that”

Why can’t you find the function?

“You have to keep working, the way of work. The rival against Boca is at stake. If I don’t hear you (the journalists) ask about the penalty, about the first goal… I think those situations were fair. Those situations took many. The penalty was a penalty. I’m sorry you can’t ask.”

How is your health?

“I am well and very strong, very happy to be here and to lead this team. During the week I had headaches, headaches, I self-medicated, which is not appropriate. I had a pressure spike that I didn’t feel. What I recommend to people is that if they have a headache, don’t do what I did and go to the doctor and take care of your health. I have to tell my family and everyone that I’m fine and I’m going to follow the doctors’ recommendations”.

